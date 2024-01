Leddy notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Leddy set up Brayden Schenn's game-winning goal in overtime. After a 10-game dry spell from Dec. 16 through Jan. 9, Leddy has compiled seven assists over his last seven contests. The 32-year-old blueliner is up to 17 points, 46 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 46 outings. With a strong second half, he could challenge for his first 30-point campaign since 2020-21.