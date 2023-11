Leddy posted an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Leddy set up Kevin Hayes' goal midway through the second period, which stood as the game-winner. All three of Leddy's points this season have come over the last four contests. The veteran defenseman also has an even plus-minus rating, 12 shots on net and 12 blocked shots through nine appearances in a top-four role.