Leddy scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Leddy's shot banked in off of a Flame to give the Blues a 2-0 lead in the first period. While it wasn't the prettiest of plays, it gave the veteran defenseman his first point through six contests. He's added strong defense so far with a plus-2 rating, 11 blocked shots and six shots on net in a top-four role.