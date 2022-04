Leddy notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Leddy provided the secondary helper on Ivan Barabshev's tally in the first period. The assist snapped a five-game point drought with Leddy, who has brought stability in a top-four role for the Blues. He's up to 24 points, 70 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a minus-28 rating through 72 appearances when accounting for his time with the Red Wings.