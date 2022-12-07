Leddy dished out an assist and recorded two shots during Tuesday's 7-4 victory over the host Islanders.

Leddy, a former Islander who returned to Long Island for the first time since his 2021 trade, was credited with a secondary helper on Colton Parayko's game-winning marker Tuesday. The 31-year-old defenseman has earned an assist in four straight games and amassed a plus-2 rating in each of his past two starts. Despite his skating ability, Leddy has yet to score or produce a power-play point in 26 outings this season.