Leddy posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Leddy ended a three-game point drought when he set up a Sammy Blais goal in the second period. The 31-year-old Leddy had also posted a minus rating in each game of his small slump before breaking even Saturday. The defenseman has 14 points, a minus-11 rating, 54 shots on net, 33 hits and 58 blocked shots through 48 contests overall.