Leddy logged a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Leddy set up second-period tallies from Jordan Kyrou and Nathan Walker, with the latter goal ultimately being all the Blues needed. This was Leddy's first multi-point outing of the season. He's been in the shadow of Justin Faulk and Torey Krug, who handle the bulk of the power-play duties, so it's no surprise Leddy's offense has lacked. He's at 11 helpers, 36 shots on net, a plus-1 rating, 25 hits and 38 blocked shots through 32 contests this season.