Leddy (upper body) is expected to return to action versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Leddy has missed the last four games. He was in a huge slump before his injury, picking up only two assists in his previous 13 games. Leddy has 11 assists in 39 games this season. Coach Craig Berube said that he looks good to go Saturday, but the final decision will be made Saturday morning.