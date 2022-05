Leddy (upper body) will be a game-time call versus Minnesota on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Leddy has already missed the last three postseason games after suffering his upper-body injury in Game 1 on May 2. With Marco Scandella (lower body) and Torey Krug (lower body) already out, St. Louis could certainly use some good news on the blue line by getting Leddy back. If he does play, Leddy should be in the mix for power-play minutes, including possibly suiting up with the No. 1 unit.