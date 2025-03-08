Leddy produced an assist, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

This was Leddy's first point in 10 games since he returned from a long-term lower-body injury that cost him about 49 contests. The 33-year-old was playing in a limited role for the most part since his return, but he was elevated to the top pairing at even strength with Colton Parayko (knee) now out of the lineup for the rest of the regular season. Leddy has added 13 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 14 appearances this season. His best years on offense are behind him, so it's unlikely he'll be much of a factor in fantasy.