Leddy supplied an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Leddy set up Justin Faulk for a third-period tally, sparking the Blues' comeback push. This was Leddy's fourth assist in as many games -- he's settled into a top-four role nicely after he was traded from the Red Wings at the deadline. The 31-year-old is up to 22 points, 63 shots on net and 59 blocked shots in 65 appearances this season.