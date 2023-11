Leddy posted an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Leddy ended his six-game point drought with a helper on Jake Neighbours' tally in the third period. The 32-year-old Leddy has maintained a top-four role with solid defense rather than scoring contributions. He's up to four points, 21 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 16 outings overall.