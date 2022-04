Leddy pocketed an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Flames.

Leddy helped out on Nathan Walker's go-ahead goal in the third period that put the Blues in control late. In his last five games, Leddy's earned a goal and two assists as he settles in with his new team. The 31-year-old blueliner has earned 19 points, 60 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a minus-34 rating through 62 games between the Blues and the Red Wings this season.