Leddy recorded a goal in a 6-2 victory over Florida on Tuesday.

Leddy's marker came at 12:51 of the second period and proved to be the game-winner. He has two goals and 15 points in 49 contests in 2022-23. Leddy also registered an assist in Saturday's 6-5 overtime victory over the Coyotes, but just before that he was limited to a goal and an assist over 15 games from Dec. 20-Jan. 30.