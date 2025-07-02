Leddy was put on waivers by St. Louis on Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

The buyout window is closed, so Leddy is just on regular waivers. Presumably, St. Louis is doing this to see if there's a team willing to grab the final season of Leddy's four-year, $16 million contract. The 34-year-old defenseman had two goals, five points, five hits and 26 blocks across 31 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He missed most of the campaign due to a lower-body injury and averaged 18:40 of ice time during the regular season, which marked his first time finishing with less than 20 minutes per game since 2013-14. Perhaps Leddy can slot into a different team's top four now that he's healthy.