Leddy picked up an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Leddy set up a Ryan O'Reilly tally in the second period. Through six playoff outings, Leddy's been limited to two points, eight shots on goal, six hits and a plus-4 rating. The 31-year-old should continue to play on the top pairing, but his lack of power-play time doesn't bode well for his ability to up his scoring pace.