Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on net. If he can't play Sunday, Calle Rosen or Niko Mikkola will likely enter the lineup in a bottom-four role.