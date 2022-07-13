Leddy signed a four-year, $16 million contract extension with the Blues on Wednesday.

Leddy spent most of the 2021-22 season with the Red Wings, picking up 16 points through 55 contests before being dealt to the Blues at the trade deadline, after which he added eight points through 20 regular-season appearances before collecting five points through nine playoff games. Leddy should continue to skate in St. Louis' top four in 2022-23, and if he's able to hold on to a regular spot on the team's second power-play unit, his offensive production should remain consistent.