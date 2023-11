Leddy notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Both of Leddy's points this season have come over the last three games. He helped out on a Robert Thomas tally in the second period of Wednesday's contest. Leddy has added eight shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through eight outings. He's often seen top-four minutes, but he was on the third pairing with Tyler Tucker in Wednesday's game.