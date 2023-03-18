Leddy registered two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over Washington.

Leddy was held off the scoresheet over his previous seven contests and earned just his second multi-point game of the campaign. He has two goals and 18 points in 64 appearances this season. Although Leddy recorded at least 40 points in each campaign from 2015-16 through 2017-18, the 31-year-old is no longer a significant offensive force. He gets very little power-play ice time with St. Louis, but he still regularly serves in a top-four capacity.