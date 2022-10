Leddy notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Leddy helped out on Jordan Kyrou's opening tally in the first period. This was Leddy's second assist in as many games as he starts out the year in good form. The 31-year-old has added two shots, two blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. He's worked in a top-four role alongside Colton Parayko so far, which should allow Leddy to put up respectable scoring numbers.