Leddy scored a goal on three shots in the Blues' 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Leddy blasted a puck past Jaxson Stauber to cut the Blackhawks' lead to 4-3. This goal snaps Leddy's 10-game pointless streak and gives him three points in his last 17 games. On the season, Leddy has one goal and 12 points in 43 games.