Leddy scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild in Game 6.

Leddy opened the scoring at 14:59 of the first period. The defenseman missed three games with an upper-body injury during the first-round series, and this was his first point in three playoff outings. He's added three shots on net, five hits and a plus-1 rating while playing in a top-four role when healthy.