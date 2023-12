Leddy recorded a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Leddy set up Oskar Sundqvist's marker late in the third period. With three assists and a plus-4 rating over his last six games, Leddy has quietly been effective in a top-four role lately. The veteran defenseman has eight points, 28 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 27 contests overall. Without a path to regular power-play time, his scoring numbers are likely to be inconsistent.