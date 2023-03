Leddy posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Leddy has picked up the pace a bit with four helpers and a plus-6 rating over the last five games. The defenseman has had a down year in general with 20 points, 72 shots on net, 82 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 68 contests. Leddy should continue to log top-four minutes, and his recent play could make him a viable streaming option in fantasy.