Leddy recorded an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

Leddy is still looking for his first goal of the season in 15 outings, though considering he hasn't reached the five-goal mark since 2017-18, he probably shouldn't be expected to bend the twine any time soon. The 31-year-old blueliner has just four points to start the year and may be hard-pressed to reach the 30-point threshold, making him a mid-range fantasy target at best.