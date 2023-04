Leddy posted an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Leddy has picked up a bit more offense lately with two assists over his last three games. He's mostly been contained to small bursts of offense all season. The defenseman is at two goals, 21 helpers, 78 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 43 hits and a plus-3 rating through 76 appearances.