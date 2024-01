Leddy recorded three assists in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Leddy picked up secondary assists on three of the Blues' four goals Tuesday, including Brandon Saad's game-winner late in the third period to complete a 4-3 comeback victory. The 32-year-old Leddy now has six helpers in his last six contests on the heels of a 10-game scoring drought. Overall, he's up to 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) through 45 games while averaging 22:04 of ice time this season.