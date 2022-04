Leddy's (eye) "vision's not very good right now," according to Blues' coach Craig Berube.

Berube was blunt after the game: "His vision's not very good right now so I don't think he'll play tomorrow, but we'll see how he is overnight." Leddy took a stick near his eye in Saturday's overtime win over the Wild. Eye injuries are scary, so fingers crossed this isn't a Bryan Berard-type situation.