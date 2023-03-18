site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blues' Nikita Alexandrov: Assigned to AHL Springfield
Alexandrov was assigned to AHL Springfield on Saturday.
Alexandrov was a healthy scratch in Friday's 5-2 win over Washington. He has supplied seven points, 28 shots on goal and 28 hits across 28 outings with the Blues this season.
