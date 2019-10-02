Blues' Nikita Alexandrov: Bumps down a rank
Alexandrov (upper body) was assigned to QMJHL Charlottetown.
Alexandrov -- a second-round pick (62nd overall) in April's draft -- wasn't expected to make the opening roster, but it was disappointing that he was injured in training camp and couldn't even play in a preseason game. The 19-year-old center will look to continue his development in Canadien Juniors. Over the last two seasons, Alexandrov racked up 40 goals and 92 points in 130 games, so this season could be a defining season for the youngster.
