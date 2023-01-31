Alexandrov scored a goal and added four PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Alexandrov tallied at 2:02 of the third period to put the Blues ahead 2-0, converting on a pass from Josh Leivo on an odd-man rush. All three of Alexandrov's goals this season have come in his last seven appearances. He's also added two assists, 18 shots on net, 15 hits, eight PIM and a plus-5 rating in 18 NHL contests, serving as an occasional fill-in when the Blues need depth in their bottom six.