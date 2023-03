Alexandrov logged two assists, three hits, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Alexandrov set up goals by Colton Parayko and Tyler Pitlick in the contest. This was the second multi-point effort of Alexandrov's career. The 22-year-old has three goals, four helpers, 24 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-3 rating through 22 outings this season. Down the stretch, he should get a chance to adapt to the NHL in a sheltered bottom-six role.