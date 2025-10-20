Alexandrov logged three assists and two shots on goal in AHL Springfield's 5-1 win over Hershey on Sunday.

Alexandrov was unable to get to the NHL last year and looks ticketed for a similar minor-league role in 2025-26. He has nine points over 51 career NHL appearances. He put up 49 points in 48 regular-season outings for the Thunderbirds in 2024-25 and is off to a hot start with five points in three contests this year.