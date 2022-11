Alexandrov was credited with a milestone assist during Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the host Blackhawks.

Alexandrov, who went pointless during his first three NHL games, was credited with the primary helper on linemate Tyler Pitlick's second-period tally Wednesday. It was the 2019 second-round draft pick's first NHL point. Alexandrov, skating mostly on the fourth line, earned a career-high 10:31 of ice time, including 16 seconds on the power play.