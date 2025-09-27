Blues' Nikita Alexandrov: Goes on waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexandrov was shifted to waivers Saturday, according to PuckPedia.
Alexandrov collected 21 goals and 49 points across 48 regular-season games with AHL Springfield in 2024-25. He didn't see any playing time with the Blues last campaign. Alexandrov could start this year in the minors with the Thunderbirds if he clears the waiver wire.
