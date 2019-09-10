Blues' Nikita Alexandrov: Injured during prospect tournament
Alexandrov suffered an upper-body injury during Tuesday's fifth-place game in the Traverse City tournament, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Alexandrov was spotted sporting an arm sling following Tuesday's contest, so it appears as though he'll likely miss at least part of St. Louis' training camp, which gets underway Friday. The 2019 second-round pick was never considered to be a serious contender for a spot on the big club's roster this campaign, so he would've been heading back to the QMJHL after camp even if he hadn't sustained an injury.
