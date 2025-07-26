Blues' Nikita Alexandrov: Inks two-way contract
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexandrov signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues on Saturday.
Alexandrov played 23 regular-season games with the Blues in 2023-24, picking up a pair of assists. He was a star for AHL Springfield last campaign, generating 21 goals and 49 points in 48 regular-season appearances. The German-born Alexandrov will compete for a depth role with the Blues during training camp.
