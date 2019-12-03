Blues' Nikita Alexandrov: Invited to World Juniors camp
Alexandrov was listed on Team Russia's camp invitee list ahead of the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.
Alexandrov still needs to make the final round of cuts for the tournament's 23-man roster, but it's a good sign that the 19-year-old has turned heads enough in the QMJHL this year to warrant a look. The forward has shown a goal-scoring touch for the Charlottetown Islanders, lighting the lamp 14 times and adding nine assists through 19 games. Alexandrov looks like he's on track to at least make the AHL next season, and a solid performance on an international stage could up his chances.
