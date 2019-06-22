Blues' Nikita Alexandrov: Joins Stanley Cup champs in Round 2
Alexandrov was drafted 62nd overall by the Blues at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Although his family is Russian, Alexandrov grew up in Germany and as a result scouts got a limited number of looks at him prior to his joining QMJHL Charlottetown at the start of the 2017-18 campaign. He took a significant step forward (27 goals, 61 points in 64 games) for the Islanders this past season and Alexandrov suddenly has the look of a talented center who can create a boatload of offense for both himself and his teammates. Alexandrov is a candidate for further improvement as he gets continued reps on the smaller ice surfaces of North America.
