Blues' Nikita Alexandrov: Joins Stanley Cup champs in Round 2

Alexandrov was drafted 62nd overall by the Blues at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Although his family is Russian, Alexandrov grew up in Germany and as a result scouts got a limited number of looks at him prior to his joining QMJHL Charlottetown at the start of the 2017-18 campaign. He took a significant step forward (27 goals, 61 points in 64 games) for the Islanders this past season and Alexandrov suddenly has the look of a talented center who can create a boatload of offense for both himself and his teammates. Alexandrov is a candidate for further improvement as he gets continued reps on the smaller ice surfaces of North America.