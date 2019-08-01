Blues' Nikita Alexandrov: Lands entry-level deal

Alexandrov agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with St. Louis on Thursday.

Alexandrov -- who was taken in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft -- racked up 61 points in 64 games in the QMJHL with Charlottetown. The German center will certainly get a look from the organization during training camp, but figures to return to juniors before hitting the 10-game threshold.