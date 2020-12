The Blues have loaned Alexandrov to KooKoo of Finland's Liiga.

Alexandrov wasn't going to make St. Louis' Opening Night roster, so he'll head to Finland for the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign before returning to North America when the AHL season gets underway in February. The 2019 second-round pick notched 23 goals and 54 points in 42 QMJHL games last year.