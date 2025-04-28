Alexandrov was recalled from AHL Springfield on Monday.
With the Thunderbirds' elimination from the Calder Cup Playoffs on Sunday, Alexandrov is one of three players to be called up to join the Blues for the postseason. The 24-year-old enjoyed a great season with Springfield, recording 49 points in 48 regular-season games. Should he appear in a game, it would be his first NHL appearance since last April.
More News
-
Blues' Nikita Alexandrov: Headed for minors•
-
Blues' Nikita Alexandrov: Inks one-year deal•
-
Blues' Nikita Alexandrov: Plays sparingly during 2023-24•
-
Blues' Nikita Alexandrov: Snags helper against Hawks•
-
Blues' Nikita Alexandrov: Recalled from conditioning loan•
-
Blues' Nikita Alexandrov: Sent on conditioning assignment•