Alexandrov was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Tuesday.

Alexandrov will be able to suit up with the Thunderbirds while the Blues are off for the All-Star break, including Wednesday's clash with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In his 18 NHL games this year, the 22-year-old center has recorded three goals on 18 shots, two assists and 15 hits while averaging just 8:46 of ice time. Alexandrov should be a near-lock to be recalled to St. Louis before the team's next match against Arizona on Feb. 11.