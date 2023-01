Alexandrov was sent to AHL Springfield on Friday, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Alexandrov has two goals and four points in 16 games with St. Louis this season, but he was a healthy scratch in the Blues' last two games. The 22-year-old also has averaged only 8:48 of ice time when he has been in the lineup. Alexandrov's contributed 11 goals and 18 points in 22 games with Springfield.