Alexandrov registered an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

Alexandrov picked up his first point since Jan. 18 versus the Capitals, though that stretch did include a conditioning stint in the minors. The 23-year-old center has been limited to just 22 NHL games this year, recording two assists, 26 hits and 14 shots while averaging 8:25 of ice time. Alexandrov is far from a lock for the lineup heading into the final three regular-season contests and could be scratched in favor of Kevin Hayes.