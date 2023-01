Alexandrov contributed a goal in the Blues' 4-3 overtime win against Calgary on Tuesday.

St. Louis was down 3-1 going into the third period, but Alexandrov started the comeback with his goal at 2:20 of that frame. It was his second goal and fourth point in 14 games this season. He entered the contest averaging just 8:47 of ice time in 2022-23 and logged 8:58 versus the Flames. Unless his role grows significantly, Alexandrov shouldn't be expected to make regular offensive contributions.