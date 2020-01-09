Blues' Nikita Alexandrov: Superb on international stage

Alexandrov scored two goals and added six assists over seven games for Team Russia at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Alexandrov marked a point in every game of the tournament, and he scored on fellow Blues prospect Joel Hofer in the first period of the gold-medal game. However, Team Russia couldn't hold onto the lead, as it fell 4-3 and earned the silver medal. With the tournament over, Alexandrov will rejoin the Charlottetown Islanders of the QMJHL, where he has accrued 14 goals and nine assists over 19 games. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward will look to jump to the Blues' AHL affiliate next year.