Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Activated from IR
Soshnikov (lower body) was activated off of injured reserve Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Soshnikov last took the ice as a member of the Maple Leafs in late November and likely remained on injured reserve as the team explored trade options prior to Monday's trade deadline. He ultimately landed in St. Louis and joined the team Friday evening. The 24-year-old winger should draw in Saturday, though it remains to be seen where Soshnikov will slot in.
