Soshnikov (concussion) returned to the Blues from his minor-league conditioning assignment Monday.

Soshnikov's potential return -- he'll remain on non-roster, injured reserve for the time being -- will create a logjam in an already crowded forward group that could see the return of Robby Fabbri (groin) as well. Jordan Kyrou figures to be a lock for the minors, while Robert Thomas or Oskar Sundqvist may also find themselves packing for AHL San Antonio.